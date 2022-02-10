 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Egg Harbor Township man arrested in theft string, is released, then arrested again for more burglaries

Egg Harbor Township Police

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A township man accused in a string of thefts at a car dealership and other businesses dating to last month was arrested, released and then arrested again on more burglary charges, police said Thursday.

Patrick Grenald, 22, was arrested Sunday and charged with burglary, motor vehicle theft and eluding before his release Monday, when he was arrested later that day for committing several commercial burglaries in Hamilton Township.

On Jan. 24, police responded to English Creek Auto Plaza on the Black Horse Pike for a report of a stolen vehicle.

The business owner said a man was shown on surveillance entering the business and removing multiple vehicle keys from an unlocked cabinet, police said.

Video then showed the suspect taking a 2016 Chrysler sedan, which was later found abandoned in the township.

On. Jan. 25, police responded to the same dealership for another stolen car. Surveillance showed the same suspect enter the business and take a 2015 Hyundai Sonata, which was later found unoccupied with front end damage and deployed airbags, police said.

At 2:44 a.m. Jan. 28, police responded to Fulton Bank on English Creek Avenue for an activated burglar alarm.

Entrance had been made through a window that was removed from the north side of the business, police said. Power was cut from the building, leaving the surveillance system inoperable.

No suspects were located, and no access was made to the bank's vault.

On Feb. 4, police responded to the Chick-fil-A at 6038 Black Horse Pike for an activated burglar alarm. The front door was found opened, but no suspects were inside, police said. Surveillance showed a man forced entry into the business but fled when the alarm sounded.

On Saturday, police again responded to English Creek Auto Plaza for a report of another stolen vehicle, a 2015 Nissan Ultima, that was taken overnight.

In the early morning hours before the vehicle was discovered to be stolen, police pulled over the Ultima driven by Grenald near the Hamilton Township Police Department. The vehicle was towed for being unregistered and uninsured, police said.

Later that morning, surveillance viewed by management at the dealership showed Grenald reenter the business and steal a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu. Later that day, Hamilton Township police responded to Bucktail Outfitters on Harding Highway for a report of an attempted commercial burglary.

On Sunday, EHT police responded to the dealership for a report of a man on location stealing a vehicle. Police found the vehicle and conducted a motor vehicle stop.

Grenald was arrested and sent to the Atlantic County jail, where he was released Monday. Later Monday, he was arrested again for committing several commercial burglaries at locations near the jail in Hamilton Township, police said. He is again at the jail.

Police said there are multiple ongoing investigations that have linked Grenald to all of the incidents reported. Anyone with additional information can call EHT police at 609-926-4051 or Hamilton Township police at 609-625-2700.

