ABSECON — An Egg Harbor Township man has been arrested in a series of attempted home invasions, police said Wednesday.
Steven R. Hackett, 41, was charged with burglary, two counts of criminal attempt burglary and two counts of criminal mischief.
Early Wednesday morning, Hackett tried to force his way into a home on Showellton Avenue by smashing the storm door but failed, police said.
Hackett then entered an occupied home on Marlin Road, where he was confronted by the family inside, police said. After a brief altercation with the homeowner, Hackett fled and then attempted to force his way into another home nearby by kicking in the front door, police said.
Hackett is being held in the Atlantic County jail.
