EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A township man was arrested more than a month after he threatened employees with a gun at a car repair shop, police said Monday.
On March 6, officers responded to Monroe Muffler on Hingston Avenue for a dispute. Witnesses said a man with a gun made verbal threats to employees, police said in a news release. The suspect, Trasaan Jackson, 32, had already left the scene in a motor vehicle.
Detective Robert Harte later found a handgun in the vehicle, police said. Jackson was charged with terroristic threats, unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of a handgun for unlawful purposes, certain persons not to possess a weapon and possession of a large capacity magazine.
But initial attempts to locate Jackson after charges were filed were unsuccessful, police said.
Jackson was arrested Wednesday by Atlantic City police. He was turned over to Egg Harbor Township police for processing and lodged in the Atlantic County jail.
