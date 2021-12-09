 Skip to main content
Egg Harbor Township High students deemed safe after Snapchat message alleges school shooting
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Officials with Egg Harbor Township High School said Thursday there is no link between a Snapchat message regarding an alleged school shooting and the high school.

Principal Dr. Kim Gruccio, in a letter to parents, said a student alerted school administration to a Snapchat thread displaying "HHS shooting 12/02/21," which Gruccio said was circulated Thursday and made its way to the high school.

After alerting authorities, the message was not found on any of the high school's walls, Gruccio said, and that there was no threat.

"We feel confident our students are safe, and we applaud the students for sharing with the high school administration so it could be investigated," Gruccio said in a statement. "We encourage our school community to follow the 'See something, Say something' motto."

Egg Harbor Township Police Department have not returned calls seeking comment on the incident. 

