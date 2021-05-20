Egg Harbor Township Committee votes to support the countywide municipal court system

Offices will be renovated to house the entire municipal court staff within the old courthouse in Mays Landing. Conference rooms and separate offices will be provided for prosecutors and public defenders.

In other township business, the governing body voted to submit a grant application with the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs Local Recreation Improvement Grant program.

The most that the township can be awarded is $500,000, but all the other municipalities in this state can apply for the same grant.

"It's going to be very competitive," Rick Audet, the township's director of parks and recreation, who spoke to the committee.

During the course of the conversation, the poor conditions of the fields at Tony Canale Park and Bargaintown Park were discussed.

"I have heard some of the complaints," Parker said.

The township's fields for its soccer club have been called unusable on Facebook, Audet said.

Audet has a plan for improving the township's fields. If township receives $500,000 from the local recreation improvement grant and 25% matching grant from Green Acres, Audet recommends that the township borrow $1.25 million to install a sportsturf field in the current location of soccer field 8.