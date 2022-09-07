Egg Harbor Township car dealer sentenced for wire fraud

NEWARK — An Atlantic County car salesman will spend two years in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said on Wednesday.

Afzal Khan, known by the alias “Bobby Khan,” pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge William J. Martini.

Court documents show Khan, 40, of Egg Harbor Township, intentionally defrauded lenders and customers of his car dealership, Emporio Motor Group, in Ramsey, Bergen County.

Martini also ordered Khan to have three years of supervised release and forfeiture of $1.1 million. Restitution will be determined at a later date, Sellinger said in a news release.

Khan obtained loans from the auto finance division of a large bank for cars that he never delivered, but for which the purchaser was still responsible, Sellinger said.

The dealer also was loaned money from another bank for cars he deliver, but for which neither he nor his business had a title, according to court documents.

Car buyers were left liable for the loans for vehicles for which they could not register, documents say.

Additionally, Khan offered to sell cars for individuals on consignment, but he did not return the cars or money from their sale, documents say.

Khan admitted to exposing the bank to at least $550,000 in losses.