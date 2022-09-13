Egg Harbor Man guilty of cold case sex assaults gets 17 years in prison

MAYS LANDING — An Egg Harbor City man who pleaded guilty to decades-old sexual assault crimes will spend 17 years in State Prison.

Brian Lee Avis pleaded guilty on June 6.

Lee was indicted by a grand jury on eight counts related to the sexual assaults that involved a Brigantine girl in 1996 and another involving a Galloway Township girl in 2003.

Lee's sentence calls for concurrently served penalties of 12 years for aggravated sexual assault and five years for endangering the welfare of a child by sexual conduct. Avis is also subject to Megan’s Law and community supervision for life, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Chief Assistant Prosecutor John Flammer, who represented the state in Avis' case, on Monday said weaker laws from 1996 prevented strong penalties from being levied against the Egg Harbor City man.

Since the over two-decade assault, the New Jersey Legislature, Flammer said, has enacted harsher penalties for those who commit sexual assault crimes.

"For more than two decades, the victims and their families have waited to know who did this," Flammer said in a statement Monday. "They may never know why Brian Avis chose them, but today, at a minimum, they have a degree of closure and a measure of justice."

The first sexual assault happened on July 19, 1996, inside an East Evans Boulevard home in Brigantine. Avis reportedly broke into the home overnight and assaulted a 10-year-old girl while she slept. The man then ran from the home once the child woke up.

Detectives secured a DNA sample of the suspect and uploaded it to a national DNA database in 2002, but to no avail until last year.

According to earlier reports, State Police recalled that during the summers of 1995 and 1996 about 14 incidents of an individual engaging in voyeuristic behavior and attempted sexual assaults of two sleeping teenage girls in the Brigantine area were reported. Those incidents frightened the public, leading to an increased presence by Brigantine police.

A week after the assault on the 10-year-old girl, according to articles in The Press archives, more than 100 people attended a meeting at the city’s North School that was set up by residents. They accused the police of covering up the incidents that occurred during the summers of 1995 and 1996, leaving residents in the dark.

On July 18, 2003, a 5-year-old Galloway Township girl's mother told police she witnessed Avis leaving their home around midnight, finding her daughter with her pajama bottoms lowered from her waist.

Brigantine police and the State Police Cold Case Unit began investigating the cold case in January. They were aided by the State Police Office of Forensic Science and a private firm that specializes in investigative genetic genealogy.

Detectives submitted a DNA sample to a private laboratory for analysis on July 26, 2021, ultimately leading them to identify Avis as a suspect.

Law enforcement carried out a search warrant on Sept. 12, 2021, in which Avis was required to provide DNA by a cheek swab. He was arrested the following day.

“Today’s sentencing is the result of the diligent detective work by the members of our Cold Case Unit and our law enforcement partners, who utilized modern-day technology to bring these cases to a successful conclusion,” State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan said in a statement on Monday. “The investigators never wavered in their efforts to achieve this sentence and bring justice to the victims."