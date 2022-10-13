Egg Harbor City woman pleads guilty to meth trafficking

An Egg Harbor City woman was one of two people who admitted to trafficking methamphetamine together, U.S. Attorney Phillip R. Sellinger said Thursday.

Shannon Foster, 27, and Sherri Craig, 42, of Clementon, Camden County, each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to distribute 5 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, from March to September 2021, Foster and Craig regularly purchased methamphetamine from suppliers and conspired with each other and others to distribute it throughout South Jersey.

On Sept. 20, 2021, Foster and Craig brought $3,000 with them to a residence in Camden to purchase methamphetamine from a supplier, documents showed.

The drug-trafficking conspiracy charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison, with a maximum term of 40 years and a maximum fine of $5 million. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 14, 2023.

Assisting in the investigation were the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI's Atlantic City Resident Agency, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and State Police.