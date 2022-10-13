 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Egg Harbor City woman pleads guilty to drug trafficking charge

An Egg Harbor City woman was one of two people who admitted to trafficking methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Phillip R. Sellinger announced Thursday in a news release.

Shannon Foster, 27, along with Sherri Craig, 42, of Clementon, Camden County, each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, from March to September 2021, Foster and Craig regularly purchased methamphetamine from suppliers an conspired with each other and others to distribute it throughout South Jersey. 

On Sept. 20, 2021, Foster and Craig brought $3,000 with them to a residence in Camden to purchase methamphetamine from a supplier, documents showed.

The drug-trafficking conspiracy charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison, with a maximum potential for 40 years and a maximum fine of $5 million. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 14, 2023.

Assisting in the investigation were the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI's Atlantic City Resident Agency, U.S. Postal Inspection Service and State Police.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

