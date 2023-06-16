EGG HARBOR CITY — Authorities were on the scene of a shooting Friday evening on St. Louis Avenue.
Police confirmed "an active investigation" was underway and said the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office was on the scene.
Karri Jorge, a local resident, said the shooting happened at Beacon Hall, an event facility in the 200 block of St. Louis, and that the area was surrounded by police tape.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
