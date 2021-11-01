Egg Harbor City man sentenced to 30 years in state prison for attempted murder

MAYS LANDING — An Egg Harbor City man was sentenced to 30 years in state prison for attempted murder along with a consecutive 20-year sentence on a robbery charge, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.

The sentencing of Robert Harrell, 34, was in connection to multiple incidents that took place in 2019 in Atlantic City, acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said. Harrell must serve 85% of his attempted murder sentence and 85% of his robbery charge, he said.

On Jan. 1, 2019, a suspect, already wanted for a shooting, was arrested after stabbing a man during a robbery attempt, Shill said. Harrell was arrested without incident by Atlantic City Police in the 3000 block of Pacific Avenue, he said. Harrell, who was in possession of a knife, was identified as the suspect in two violent incidents over two days, he said.

At 8:39 pm, patrol officers responded to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, in reference to a stabbing victim, Shill said.

The victim was driven to the medical center after being stabbed at Georgia and Pacific avenues, Shill said. Harrell attempted to steal a woman’s purse when the victim intervened, he said.