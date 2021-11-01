Egg Harbor City man sentenced to 30 years in state prison for attempted murder

MAYS LANDING — An Egg Harbor City man was sentenced to 30 years in state prison for attempted murder along with a consecutive 20-year sentence on a robbery charge, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.
The sentencing of Robert Harrell, 34, was in connection to multiple incidents that took place in 2019 in Atlantic City, acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said. Harrell must serve 85% of his attempted murder sentence and 85% of his robbery charge, he said.
On Jan. 1, 2019, a suspect, already wanted for a shooting, was arrested after stabbing a man during a robbery attempt, Shill said. Harrell was arrested without incident by Atlantic City Police in the 3000 block of Pacific Avenue, he said. Harrell, who was in possession of a knife, was identified as the suspect in two violent incidents over two days, he said.
At 8:39 pm, patrol officers responded to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, in reference to a stabbing victim, Shill said.
The victim was driven to the medical center after being stabbed at Georgia and Pacific avenues, Shill said. Harrell attempted to steal a woman’s purse when the victim intervened, he said.
After tackling Harrell off the woman, Harrell stabbed him and fled the scene, Shill said. Officers were able to obtain a description of Harrell and his direction of flight, and he was arrested by police shortly afterward at the Econo Lodge, he said.
Harrell was wanted following an investigation into a shooting on Dec. 31, 2018, Shill said. At 9:07 pm, patrol officers responded to the Econo Lodge in the 3000 block of Pacific Avenue for a report of a man shot, he said.
The victim was shot multiple times in the face and chest and was transported to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus with serious injuries, Shill said. He was later transferred to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where he survived his injuries, he said.
An investigation by detectives of the Atlantic City Police violent crimes unit led to charges and a warrant being issued for Harrell’s arrest for shooting the victim, Shill said.
According to Shill, during a jury trial before Superior Court Judge Patricia Wild, Harrell, 34, was found guilty on Aug. 10, of the following counts: first-degree attempted murder; first-degree armed robbery; second-degree aggravated assault; second-degree possession of a firearm for unlawful purpose; second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm; first-degree armed robbery; decond-degree aggravated assault; third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose; second-degree certain person not to possess a firearm; fourth-degree certain person not to possess a weapon.
According to Shill, Harrell was found not guilty of third-degree theft by unlawful taking.
Contact Vincent Jackson:
609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.