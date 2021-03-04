Egg Harbor City man sentenced for sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl

MAYS LANDING — An Egg Harbor City man must serve more than 10 years at a treatment facility for sex crimes against a child, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said Thursday.

Jose A. Rodriguez, 70, was sentenced to 11½ years at the Adult Diagnostic Treatment Facility in Avenel, Middlesex County, for endangering the welfare of a child by sexual conduct, sexual assault of a child under 13 and violation of community supervision for life.

The charges stemmed from an August 2019 incident in which Rodriguez sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl at his home, Tyner said in a news release. After the assault, Rodriguez gave her $10 and told her not to tell anyone what happened.

The victim reported the assault to her mother later that night.

On Nov. 16, 2020, Rodriguez was found guilty of sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child. Three days later, he was also found guilty of violating community supervision for life, as his contact with the victim violated his parole.

Rodriguez had been on parole after a previous conviction of aggravated criminal sexual contact with a minor in 2004, Tyner said.

A psychological evaluation determined Rodriguez to be a repetitive and compulsive sex offender. Judge Bernard DeLury Jr. used this as part of his sentencing consideration, Tyner said.

