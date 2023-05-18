An Egg Harbor City man admitted sexually assaulting four children in Galloway Township between the ages of 3 and 13, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday.
Jaquan Dublin, 20, pleaded guilty Tuesday to four counts of aggravated sexual assault. He faces a sentence of 25 years in prison and will have to register as a sex offender under Megan's Law upon release and undergo parole supervision for life, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.
Sentencing is scheduled for June 27 but may be postponed due to a pending evaluation at the Adult Diagnostic and Treatment Center in Avenel, the Prosecutor's Office said.
According to investigators, Dublin sexually assaulted the four Galloway children during the summer of 2020, when he was 17.
Dublin was arrested Feb. 10, 2021, by which point he was 18. Prosecutors moved to have him tried as an adult, which the court granted.
Contact Selena Vazquez:
609-272-7225
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.