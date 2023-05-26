An Egg Harbor City man on Thursday admitted leading a drug trafficking network, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.
Robert Strong, 32, pleaded guilty in front of Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr. to a charge of leader of a narcotics trafficking network in exchange for 15 years in prison, the Prosecutor's Office said Friday in a news release. Strong must serve half of his sentence before being eligible for parole.
Strong was one of 30 defendants charged in the network in 2021 following a four-year investigation.
His plea is contingent on all codefendants pleading guilty as well, the Prosecutor's Office said.
Strong was released from jail after pleading guilty. He will be subject to level three monitoring with home confinement pending his sentencing, the Prosecutor's Office said.
Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 28 but may be postponed depending on his codefendants, the Prosecutor's Office said.
