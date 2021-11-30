Egg Harbor City man indicted in cold-case sexual assaults involving young girls

An Egg Harbor City man has been indicted on two decades-old sexual assault charges involving young girls from Atlantic County, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

The first incident involved a 1996 sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl from Brigantine, and the second involved a 2003 sexual assault of a 5-year-old from Galloway Township.

An Atlantic County grand jury indicted Brian Lee Avis, 59, on Tuesday on eight counts related to the sexual assault of children, acting Prosecutor Cary Shill said in a news release. Avis was arrested Sept. 13 by detectives from the Brigantine Police Department and the State Police Cold Case Unit in the 1996 assault.

Following his arrest, Avis' fingerprints were taken and uploaded into the State Police Automated Fingerprint Identification System, yielding a match to prints collected by Galloway police at the scene of the sexual assault of the 5-year-old.

Galloway police Sgt. First Class Ryan Goehringer received correspondence Sept. 20 informing him of the fingerprint match, leading to Avis being additionally charged in the 2003 assault.

On July 18, 2003, the mother of the 5-year-old victim told police she had seen a man hurriedly leaving their home just before midnight, and that she had found her daughter with her pajama bottoms down.