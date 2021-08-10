Egg Harbor City man found guilty in Atlantic City shooting, stabbing

MAYS LANDING — An Egg Harbor City man was convicted Tuesday in separate shooting and stabbing incidents that took place in Atlantic City between New Year's Eve 2018 and New Year's Day 2019, acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said.

Robert Harrell, 34, was found guilty of attempted murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm for unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a firearm, armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, certain person not to possess a firearm and certain person not to possess a weapon.

He was found not guilty of theft by unlawful taking.

Harrell was wanted following an investigation into a shooting Dec. 31, 2018. At 9:07 p.m. that day, officers responded to the Econo Lodge in the 3000 block of Pacific Avenue for a report of a man shot. The 48-year-old victim was shot multiple times in the face and chest and was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. He was later transferred to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where he survived. An investigation by Atlantic City police detectives led to charges and a warrant being issued for Harrell’s arrest.

Then, at 8:39 p.m. Jan. 1, 2019, officers responded to AtlantiCare in reference to a stabbing victim. The 47-year-old victim was driven to the hospital after being stabbed at Georgia and Pacific avenues. Authorities say Harrell attempted to steal a woman’s purse when the victim intervened. After tackling Harrell off the woman, Harrell stabbed the victim and fled the scene. Officers obtained a description of Harrell and his direction of flight, and he was arrested shortly thereafter at the Econo Lodge.