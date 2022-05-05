 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Egg Harbor City man faces drug charges following search

MAYS LANDING — An Egg Harbor City man was charged Wednesday with drug offenses following an almost five-month-long investigation, acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said Thursday.

Members of the prosecutor's Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Unit arrested Laquay Gibbs, 40, before executing the warrant on a 2020 Acura TLX in Atlantic City, Shill said in a news release. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.

Gibbs is charged with heroin distribution, heroin possession, ecstasy possession and distribution of a controlled dangerous substance within 500 feet of a public park.

Agents confiscated a black bag carrying nearly 17 grams of suspected heroin, about 500 wax folds of suspected heroin, hundreds of empty white wax bags, a digital scale for weighing drugs, a cut measuring straw with a plastic spoon, a one-gallon Ziploc bag filled with rubber bands, suspected MDMA and suspected fentanyl pills made to appear like oxycodone, Shill said.

The investigation began in December, Shill said.

Laquay Gibbs

Gibbs

 Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, provided

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

