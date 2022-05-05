Egg Harbor City man faces drug charges following search

MAYS LANDING — An Egg Harbor City man was charged Wednesday with drug offenses following an almost five-month-long investigation, acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said Thursday.
Members of the prosecutor's Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Unit arrested Laquay Gibbs, 40, before executing the warrant on a 2020 Acura TLX in Atlantic City, Shill said in a news release. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.
Gibbs is charged with heroin distribution, heroin possession, ecstasy possession and distribution of a controlled dangerous substance within 500 feet of a public park.
Agents confiscated a black bag carrying nearly 17 grams of suspected heroin, about 500 wax folds of suspected heroin, hundreds of empty white wax bags, a digital scale for weighing drugs, a cut measuring straw with a plastic spoon, a one-gallon Ziploc bag filled with rubber bands, suspected MDMA and suspected fentanyl pills made to appear like oxycodone, Shill said.
The investigation began in December, Shill said.
