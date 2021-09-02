 Skip to main content
Egg Harbor City man charged with robbery at Atlantic City motel
Egg Harbor City man charged with robbery at Atlantic City motel

Atlantic City Police Car

Pictured is the type of car Atlantic City police officers can be seen driving around the resort in.

 PRESS ARCHIVES

ATLANTIC CITY — An Egg Harbor City man was arrested Wednesday after attempting to rob a motel, police said.

At 10:23 p.m., officers responded to the Best Western in the 1400 block of Pacific Avenue for a report of a man threatening others, police said in a news release. Officer Nicholas Grasso arrived to find three employees outside the hotel. They told the officer that a man, later identified as Jahlil Boston, 31, was in the lobby.

Police said Boston had entered the lobby, threatened the employees and then forced his way behind the counter. The employees fled outside in fear. No one was injured.

Grasso entered the lobby and saw Boston behind the counter stealing money from the register, police said. With assistance from Officer Justin Peyton, Boston was arrested, and the money was recovered.

Boston was charged with robbery and burglary. He is being held at the Atlantic County jail.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

