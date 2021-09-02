Egg Harbor City man charged with robbery at Atlantic City hotel

ATLANTIC CITY — An Egg Harbor City man was arrested Wednesday after attempting to rob a motel, police said.
At 10:23 p.m., officers responded to the Best Western in the 1400 block of Pacific Avenue for a report of a man threatening others, police said in a news release. Officer Nicholas Grasso arrived to find three employees outside the hotel. They told the officer that a man, later identified as Jahlil Boston, 31, was in the lobby.
Police said Boston had entered the lobby, threatened the employees and then forced his way behind the counter. The employees fled outside in fear. No one was injured.
Grasso entered the lobby and saw Boston behind the counter stealing money from the register, police said. With assistance from Officer Justin Peyton, Boston was arrested, and the money was recovered.
Boston was charged with robbery and burglary. He is being held at the Atlantic County jail.
