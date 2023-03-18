ATLANTIC CITY — An Egg Harbor City man has been arrested in a fatal shooting that occurred early Saturday morning on the Boardwalk, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

Jahlil Boston, 34, was charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of suspected cocaine, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute in a public zone, possession of a weapon while in the course of possessing a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possession of a large capacity ammunition magazine and possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a predicate offense.

He is being held in the Atlantic County jail.

About 1:55 a.m., police responded to a report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1900 block of the Boardwalk. The victim, Eric Wynn, 34, of Atlantic City, was pronounced dead.

Due to quick work by Retired Officer Shawn Steuber and Officers Dylan Imbrenda and Michael Peters, Boston was caught within minutes of the shooting in possession of a loaded semi-automatic firearm, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

Police and the Prosecutor's Office are still investigating. Anyone with additional information can call the Prosecutor's Office at 609-909-7800 or visit acpo.org/tips.

People also can contact Atlantic County Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 800-658-8477 (TIPS), or by visiting crimestoppersatlantic.com.