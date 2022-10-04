 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Egg Harbor City man charged with hitting 9-year-old girl with pickup

  • 0
Truck 3.png

Bellmawr police say a pickup truck driven by an Egg Harbor City man struck a 9-year-old girl crossing the street near her school Monday.

 Bellmawr police, provided

A 20-year-old woman who was injured after the parked police patrol vehicle she was detained in was struck by a freight train in northern Colorado has been released from the hospital. Yareni Rios-Gonzalez suffered several broken bones and is now bedridden at home, her attorney said. Edited bodycam and dashcam video released by police show officers placing the woman in the police vehicle, which had been parked on train tracks following the traffic stop on September 16. It then shows the officers reacting to the train horn and the crash and shows the freight train smashing into the Platteville Police Department SUV.Officers then run toward the wrecked vehicle. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a report of a road rage incident involving a firearm in Fort Lupton. A Platteville police officer stopped the woman's car just past a set of railroad tracks and parked the patrol vehicle on the crossing. The Greeley woman was placed in the back of the police vehicle, which was hit by the train as officers were searching her car. The Fort Lupton Police Department is investigating the road rage report, while the Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is looking into the woman's injury while she was in police custody.

Police in Bellmawr, Camden County, arrested an Egg Harbor City man after they say he struck a 9-year-old girl with his pickup truck as she crossed a street before school Monday.

The driver then left the area after the child was knocked to the ground and injured, police said in a news release.

The girl was struck near the E.M. Burke School. She was taken to an area hospital, where she was released after being treated for minor injuries, police said.

Paul Criscione, 66, turned himself in after seeing his truck on the news. He was charged with assault by auto, aggravated assault, leaving the scene of an accident involving bodily injury and several motor vehicle offenses. He was released on a summons pending court.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk angers Ukrainian officials with unsolicited ‘peace plan’ with Russia

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News