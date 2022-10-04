Egg Harbor City man charged with hitting 9-year-old girl with pickup

Police in Bellmawr, Camden County, arrested an Egg Harbor City man after they say he struck a 9-year-old girl with his pickup truck as she crossed a street before school Monday.
The driver then left the area after the child was knocked to the ground and injured, police said in a news release.
The girl was struck near the E.M. Burke School. She was taken to an area hospital, where she was released after being treated for minor injuries, police said.
Paul Criscione, 66, turned himself in after seeing his truck on the news. He was charged with assault by auto, aggravated assault, leaving the scene of an accident involving bodily injury and several motor vehicle offenses. He was released on a summons pending court.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Bellmawr police say a pickup truck driven by an Egg Harbor City man struck a 9-year-old girl crossing the street near her school Monday.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.