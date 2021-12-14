 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Egg Harbor City man charged in fatal Port Republic accident
0 comments
top story

Egg Harbor City man charged in fatal Port Republic accident

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A goat was caught in the act running off with an important file in its mouth after crashing a government office. Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.

MAYS LANDING — An Egg Harbor City man has been charged with vehicular homicide in an October 2020 fatal car crash.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Steven Hanlin was arrested Monday by State Police and detectives with the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Acting Prosecutor Cary Shill said Hanlin was charged in the Oct. 3, 2020, accident on Clarks Landing Road in Port Republic. Hanlin failed to maintain his lane of travel and entered the oncoming lane, where he struck a motorcycle operated by Anthony Migliaccio, of Somers Point, Shill said in a news release.

Migliaccio, 63, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hanlin is being held in the Atlantic County jail pending a detention hearing.

Hanlin.jpg

Hanlin

 Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, provided
0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Judge delays case against Mich. suspect's parents

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News