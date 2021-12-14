Egg Harbor City man charged in fatal Port Republic accident

MAYS LANDING — An Egg Harbor City man has been charged with vehicular homicide in an October 2020 fatal car crash.
Steven Hanlin was arrested Monday by State Police and detectives with the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
Acting Prosecutor Cary Shill said Hanlin was charged in the Oct. 3, 2020, accident on Clarks Landing Road in Port Republic. Hanlin failed to maintain his lane of travel and entered the oncoming lane, where he struck a motorcycle operated by Anthony Migliaccio, of Somers Point, Shill said in a news release.
Migliaccio, 63, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hanlin is being held in the Atlantic County jail pending a detention hearing.
