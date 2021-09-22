Egg Harbor City man charged in 1996 sex assault faces new charges in 2003 Galloway case

The Egg Harbor City man who was charged last week in a 1996 sex assault on a 10-year-old girl in Brigantine is facing additional charges from Galloway Township police in a 2003 assault case, acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said Wednesday.

Brian Lee Avis, 59, is charged with sexual assault of a juvenile, endangering the welfare of a child and burglary in an incident involving a 5-year-old girl in Galloway.

On Friday, Avis was charged by Brigantine police and State Police with aggravated sexual assault of a child under 13, sexual assault of a child under 13, burglary and endangering the welfare of a child in the 1996 incident.

Avis is currently being held at the Atlantic County jail. A detention hearing was scheduled for Wednesday, but the new charges led to separate hearings for each case to be scheduled for Monday.

The latest charges are a result of Galloway Detective Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Goehringer receiving correspondence Monday from the State Police Automated Fingerprint Identification System Lab regarding a delayed fingerprint hit, Shill said in a news release. The evidence linked Avis to a sexual assault and burglary that occurred July 18, 2003.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Avis' fingerprints were taken by Brigantine police when he was arrested Sept. 13 in the 1996 assault.

Egg Harbor City man charged in 25-year-old Brigantine sex assault State and Brigantine police have arrested an Egg Harbor City man in the 25-year-old sexual a…