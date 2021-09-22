Egg Harbor City man charged in 1996 assault facing charges in 2003 case

The Egg Harbor City man who was charged last week in connection to a 1996 assault on a 10-year-old girl in Brigantine is facing additional charges from Galloway Township police in connection with 2003 assault case, Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill announced Wednesday.
Brian Lee Avis, 59, is charged with sexual assault of a juvenile, endangering the welfare of a child and burglary in connection to a 2003 incident involving a 5-year-old girl in Galloway Township.
On Friday, Avis was charged by Brigantine police and New Jersey State Police with aggravated sexual assault of a child under 13, sexual assault of a child under 13, burglary and endangering the welfare of a child for the 1996 incident.
Avis is currently lodged at the Atlantic County Justice Facility. A detention hearing was scheduled for Wednesday, but the new charges led to separate hearings for each case to be scheduled for Monday. Chief Assistant Prosecutor John Flammer represents the state in both cases.
The latest charges are a result of Galloway Det. Sgt. First Class Ryan Goehringer receiving correspondence Monday from State Police Automated Fingerprint Identification System Lab in regards to a delayed fingerprint hit. The evidence was confirmed and came back to Avis in connection to a sexual assault and burglary that occurred July 18, 2003.
Avis' fingerprints were taken by Brigantine police when he was arrested Sept. 13 for the 1996 assault.
On July 18, 2003, Galloway police were dispatched to 457 Willow Avenue at around 11:43 p.m. for a report for a burglary. Upon arrival, the mother of the girl said she saw a man hastily exiting the home. The mother told police when she encountered her daughter, the child's pajama bottoms were pulled down, police said.
On July 19, 1996, Brigantine police responded to a report of a sexual assault at a home on East Evans Boulevard. A male suspect allegedly broke into the residence in the middle of the night and sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl while she was sleeping. When the victim woke, the suspect fled the scene, police said.
Both victims are now adults.
In January of this year, the State Police Cold Case Unit and Brigantine police reopened the assault case of the 10-year-old Brigantine girl, working with the State Police Office of Forensic Sciences and a private company specializing in investigative genetic genealogy, the release states. The evidence was resubmitted to the forensics unit, and a more robust DNA sample for the suspect was obtained.
The DNA was then submitted to a private lab July 26, where it conducted a microarray single nucleotide polymorphisms test in an attempt to identify genetic relatives of the suspect based on the DNA sample from the scene. Through various investigative means, police said, detectives were able to identify Avis as the suspect.
