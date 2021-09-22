Egg Harbor City man charged in 1996 assault facing charges in 2003 case

Avis' fingerprints were taken by Brigantine police when he was arrested Sept. 13 for the 1996 assault.

On July 18, 2003, Galloway police were dispatched to 457 Willow Avenue at around 11:43 p.m. for a report for a burglary. Upon arrival, the mother of the girl said she saw a man hastily exiting the home. The mother told police when she encountered her daughter, the child's pajama bottoms were pulled down, police said.

On July 19, 1996, Brigantine police responded to a report of a sexual assault at a home on East Evans Boulevard. A male suspect allegedly broke into the residence in the middle of the night and sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl while she was sleeping. When the victim woke, the suspect fled the scene, police said.

Both victims are now adults.

In January of this year, the State Police Cold Case Unit and Brigantine police reopened the assault case of the 10-year-old Brigantine girl, working with the State Police Office of Forensic Sciences and a private company specializing in investigative genetic genealogy, the release states. The evidence was resubmitted to the forensics unit, and a more robust DNA sample for the suspect was obtained.

The DNA was then submitted to a private lab July 26, where it conducted a microarray single nucleotide polymorphisms test in an attempt to identify genetic relatives of the suspect based on the DNA sample from the scene. Through various investigative means, police said, detectives were able to identify Avis as the suspect.

