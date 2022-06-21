Egg Harbor City man arrested on child pornography charges

MAYS LANDING — Authorities arrested an Egg Harbor City man after evidence emerged connecting him to child pornography being shared on the social media application "Kik," the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday.

Patrick Daly, 26, is charged with three counts of second-degree possession and distribution of child abuse images via a social messaging service.

He was taken into custody without incident and placed in the Atlantic County jail, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Daly was identified through an investigation by the Prosecutor's Office's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The branch was referred to several reports of explicit content being shared on KIK, a messaging app founded in 2009, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Once Daly was identified, over 1,000 pictures and videos containing child exploitation were found in his possession.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and police from Galloway Township and Ocean City assisted in the investigation, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Children under 13 are prohibited from maintaining Kik accounts, and the application's managers will ban accounts of young children if they're found. The managers are also directed to file police reports if accounts are found to be in possession of child pornography, according to the application's terms of service.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.