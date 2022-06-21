 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Egg Harbor City man arrested on child porn charges

Authorities arrested an Egg Harbor City man is accused of sharing child pornography on the social media application Kik, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday.

Patrick Daly, 26, was charged with three counts of possession and distribution of child abuse images via a social messaging service. He was taken to the Atlantic County jail.

Daly was identified through an investigation by the prosecutor's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The branch was referred to several reports of explicit content being shared on Kik, a messaging app founded in 2009, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

Authorities found in his possession more than 1,000 pictures and videos containing scenes of child exploitation.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and police from Galloway Township and Ocean City assisted in the investigation.

Children under 13 are prohibited from maintaining Kik accounts, and the application's managers will ban accounts of young children if they're found. The managers are also directed to file police reports if accounts are found to be in possession of child pornography, according to the application's terms of service.

Patrick Daly

Daly

 Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, provided

