Duo sought for Atlantic City casino robberies

ATLANTIC CITY — State Police are trying to identify a man and woman whom they say are behind a pair of robberies at Atlantic City casinos.

The man is described as Black, about 6-feet tall and has dreadlocks and a stocky build. The woman is described as white with brown hair and glasses, police said.

The man on June 15 forcefully grabbed $15,000 from a casino customer at a slot machine before fleeing in a gray Toyota sedan driven by the woman, police said.

A similar incident happened on Friday, where the man grabbed $12,000 from a slot machine customer before fleeing in the same vehicle with the woman behind the wheel, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Andrew Merlock or Detective Craig Schultheis, at 609-441-7464. Anonymous tips are welcome.