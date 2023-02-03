ATLANTIC CITY — A man and woman are accused of holding an acquaintance of theirs against her will following an argument, city police said on Friday.

Police located Sharrik Molley, 52, of Mays Landing, and Gina Hernandez, 29, of Tuckerton, arrested after they were seen driving a silver Chevy Equinox around the city, holding a woman hostage while in possession of a revolver on Monday, police said in a news release.

Police learned the woman was affiliated with Molley and Hernandez but did not release details about their relationship.

The woman called the police around 12:36 p.m., reporting she was being chased by a man with a gun who was driving the silver SUV in the first block of North Missouri Avenue, police said.

Officers arrived at the scene but couldn't locate the woman or vehicle, police said.

Another caller phoned dispatch reporting they saw two women fighting at the corner of Missouri and Atlantic Avenues, adding that one of the women was forced into the Equinox by a man before speeding off, police said.

With the license plate number given to police by the second caller, officers traced the vehicle back to a gas station in the 2000 block of Atlantic Avenue. There, security footage spotted a woman arguing with a man inside the car before she fled on foot and dialed 911, police said.

Police later learned the vehicle's registered owner lived at an unidentified apartment complex Mays Landing, arriving there to find Molley, Hernandez and the unidentified woman inside.

Molley is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, criminal restraint, aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and certain persons not to possess weapons.

Hernadez was charged only with criminal restraint and simple assault, police said.

Molley was taken to the Atlantic County jail, and Hernandez was released on a summons, pending a future court date, police said.

Police urge anyone with information about the case to contact their Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766, or send an anonymous tip to tip411 (847411), beginning messages with "ACPD."