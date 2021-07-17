 Skip to main content
Drunken driving crash knocks down power line in Somers Point
The Saturday morning accident cut off power to multiple Shore Road businesses and City Hall.

SOMERS POINT — An Egg Harbor Township man has been charged with driving while intoxicated after severing a power line and shutting down several businesses in the area, police Chief Robert Somers said.

At 1:34 a.m., police responded to a single-vehicle crash into a utility pole in the 900 block of Shore Road. The driver, 24-year-old Thomas Duff Jr., snapped the pole in half as a result of the crash, Somers said. He was not injured.

Multiple buildings lost power on Shore Road, including Charlie's Bar & Restaurant, Gregory's Restaurant & Bar, Josie Kelly's Public House and City Hall, Somers said. By 1 p.m. Saturday, power had been partially restored as Atlantic City Electric crews continued repairs.

Kathleen Lloyd, owner of Josie Kelly's, said the restaurant was still open when the power went out. When she arrived at 9 a.m., it was still out while utility crews were on the scene.

"We grabbed some generators to keep our products safe and cool," Lloyd said. "We got a couple hundred pounds of ice, and I guess around noon, they got the power back up."

Josie Kelly's usually opens at noon, but the kitchen won't be open until 5 p.m. as they wait for the building to be air conditioned after a night without it. The bar will open at 4 p.m.

Duff was charged and released on a summons, Somers said.

