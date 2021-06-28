 Skip to main content
Drunken driving crash closes Moss Mill Road near Smithville
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A Camden County man received minor injuries and drunken driving charges after crashing his car into a utility pole Sunday night on Moss Mill Road.

Gilbert Slaughter, 32, of Blackwood, was driving east on Moss Mill Road about 10 p.m. when he failed to navigate a sharp turn near Old Port Republic Road near Smithville. His car, a 2016 Chevrolet Impala, crashed into a utility pole, causing major damage to the pole. 

Slaughter, who was treated at the scene by Galloway Township EMS, was charged with driving while intoxicated and several other motor-vehicle related offenses. He was released on a summons pending court.

Due to the wires in the roadway, traffic was closed off from the area for about 10 hours.

Verizon and Atlantic City Electric crews repaired the damaged pole.

Stockton University police and Atlantic County road workers assisted with the scene.

