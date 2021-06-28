Drunken driving crash closes Moss Mill Road near Smithville Sunday night

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A Blackwood man received minor injuries and drunken driving charges after crashing his car into a utility pole on Moss Mill Road Sunday night.
Gilbert Slaughter, 32, was driving east on Moss Mill Road around 10 p.m. when he failed to navigate a sharp turn near the intersection of Old Port Republic Road near Smithville. His car, a 2016 Chevrolet Impala, crashed into a utility pole causing major damage to the pole.
Slaughter, who was treated at the scene by Galloway Township EMS, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated as well as several other motor-vehicle related charges.
He was released pending a future court date.
Due to the safety hazard of the wires in the roadway, traffic was closed off from the area for about 10 hours.
Verizon and Atlantic City Electric utility crews repaired the damaged pole.
Stockton University Police and the Atlantic County roads department also assisted with the scene.
