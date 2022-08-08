Drunk driving crash leads to 2 arrests in Bridgeton

BRIDGETON — Two city men were arrested after police say one of them was driving under the influence when his car struck a parked vehicle and a home's front porch.
Officers were called to East Avenue and East Commerce Street about 6:30 p.m. Saturday for a motor vehicle crash. They found a vehicle unoccupied, having struck the car and porch, police said in a news release.
Officers tracked down Ruben Ruiz, 24, of Church Street, after he had gotten into a confrontation with Ramon Ruiz, 37, of Elmer Street, police said.
Ruben Ruiz was charged with driving while intoxicated, simple assault, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest. Ramon Ruiz was charged with disorderly conduct and obstruction of justice.
Both men were released on summonses pending court.
