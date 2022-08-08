Drunk driving crash leads to 2 arrests, Bridgeton police say

BRIDGETON — Two city men were arrested after police say one of them was driving under the influence when his car struck a parked vehicle and a residence's front porch.
Police were called to an area near East Avenue and E. Commerce Street on Saturday around 6:30 p.m. for a reported motor vehicle crash. Officers found a vehicle unoccupied, having struck the car and porch, police said.
Officers tracked down Ruben Ruiz, 24, of Church Street, after he was in a confrontation with another man, Ramon Ruiz, 37, of Elmer Street.
Ruben Ruiz was charged with DWI, simple assault, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest. Ramon Ruiz was charged with disorderly conduct and obstruction of justice, police said.
Both men were released, police said.
