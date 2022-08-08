 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Drunk driving crash leads to 2 arrests, Bridgeton police say

  • 0
Bridgeton police
Press archives

BRIDGETON — Two city men were arrested after police say one of them was driving under the influence when his car struck a parked vehicle and a residence's front porch.

Police were called to an area near East Avenue and E. Commerce Street on Saturday around 6:30 p.m. for a reported motor vehicle crash. Officers found a vehicle unoccupied, having struck the car and porch, police said.

Officers tracked down Ruben Ruiz, 24, of Church Street, after he was in a confrontation with another man, Ramon Ruiz, 37, of Elmer Street. 

Ruben Ruiz was charged with DWI, simple assault, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest. Ramon Ruiz was charged with disorderly conduct and obstruction of justice, police said.

People are also reading…

Both men were released, police said.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Israel-Gaza truce: Gaza crossing reopens, allowing fuel and aid in

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News