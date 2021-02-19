 Skip to main content
Drugs bust leads to 7 arrests
ATLANTIC CITY — Seven arrests were made Tuesday after numerous citizen complaints were made regarding drug distribution, according to the Atlantic City Police Department. 

Members of the Special Investigation Section and SWAT Team executed a search warrant on the 100 block of South Ocean Avenue.

The officers arrested six males and one female, and detectives recovered more than eight grams of cocaine, 20 bags of heroin, 48 grams of marijuana, suboxone pills, and paraphernalia used to distribute narcotics, police said.

The individuals arrested, all residents of the city, were Rashad Swain, 20; Dequay Belt, 18; Jaequan Brown, 18; Charles Burnett, 36; Kesha Catts, 40; Iyon McKinley, 20; and a 17-year-old male.

Swain was charged with contempt of court and possession of narcotic paraphernalia

Belt was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Brown was charged with possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute and possession of narcotic paraphernalia.

Burnett was charged with possession of CDS and possession with intent to distribute CDS.

Catts was charged with possession of narcotic paraphernalia.

McKinley was charged with possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute, and possession of narcotic paraphernalia.

The 17-year-old male was charged with possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute, possession of narcotic paraphernalia, and contempt of court.

Swain was taken to the Atlantic County Justice Facility, and the 17-year-old was taken to Harborfields Juvenile Detention Center

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

