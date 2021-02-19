Drug bust leads to 7 arrests in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Seven arrests were made Tuesday after numerous citizen complaints were made regarding drug distribution, according to the Atlantic City Police Department.
Members of the Special Investigation Section and SWAT Team executed a search warrant on the 100 block of South Ocean Avenue.
The officers arrested six males and one female, and detectives recovered more than eight grams of cocaine, 20 bags of heroin, 48 grams of marijuana, suboxone pills, and paraphernalia used to distribute narcotics, police said.
The individuals arrested, all residents of the city, were Rashad Swain, 20; Dequay Belt, 18; Jaequan Brown, 18; Charles Burnett, 36; Kesha Catts, 40; Iyon McKinley, 20; and a 17-year-old male.
Swain was charged with contempt of court and possession of narcotic paraphernalia
Belt was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Brown was charged with possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute and possession of narcotic paraphernalia.
Burnett was charged with possession of CDS and possession with intent to distribute CDS.
Catts was charged with possession of narcotic paraphernalia.
McKinley was charged with possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute, and possession of narcotic paraphernalia.
The 17-year-old male was charged with possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute, possession of narcotic paraphernalia, and contempt of court.
Swain was taken to the Atlantic County Justice Facility, and the 17-year-old was taken to Harborfields Juvenile Detention Center
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.