Drug bust at Atlantic City's Madison Hotel leads to 10 arrests

ATLANTIC CITY — Officers arrested 10 people and shot a dog during a drug bust Thursday at the Madison Hotel, police said Friday.
Authorities with the Drug Enforcement Administration, Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and the Atlantic City Police Department executed search warrants for six apartments in the hotel and recovered three handguns, 1,050 bags of heroin, 3 pounds of ecstasy, more than 7 pounds of methamphetamine, an ounce and a half of cocaine and nearly $14,000 in cash, police said in a news release.
Authorities additionally called in the city fire marshal after observing multiple hazards, including fire exit doors being chained and padlocked shut, police said. Additionally, a first-floor stairwell was locked from the outside.
A member of the Atlantic City SWAT Team also shot a dog that charged other officers during the investigation, police said.
"The Madison Hotel is a significant nuisance located within the heart of Atlantic City’s Tourism District," Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said in the release. "In the past three years, there have been two homicides at this location. We will not permit drug dealers to set up shop, peddle poison and otherwise interfere with the quality of life of our residents and tourists."
CAPE MAY — Two unexploded World War II military artillery shells were found in a rear yard o…
Officers arrested Alicia Gilliard, 34, of Atlantic City; Akeem Mills, 28, of Mays Landing; Malita Scarlett, 30, of Camden; Evrod Walker, 39, of Atlantic City; Anthony Bailey, 46, Atlantic City; Tyler Barrett, 28, of Atlantic City; Tracy Blackwell, 38, of Atlantic City; Shane Calareso-Hodges, 34, of Absecon; Michael Lombardi, 56, of Atlantic City; and Rasheed Phillips, 31, of Atlantic City.
Gilliard was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, three counts of possession with intent to distribute, three counts of possession of a weapon while committing a drug offense, three counts possession of hollow-point ammunition, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone and money laundering.
Mills was charged with three counts of possession of CDS, three counts of possession with intent to distribute, three counts of possession of a weapon while committing a drug offense, three counts of possession of hollow-point ammunition, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone and money laundering.
Scarlett was charged with seven counts of possession of CDS, seven counts of possession with intent to distribute, three counts of possession of a weapon while committing a drug offense, three counts of possession of hollow-point ammunition, two counts of possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone and money laundering.
Walker was charged with two counts each of possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute and possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone.
UPDATE: Absecon police reported after 8 p.m. that Luci Motoca-Adelcat and daughter Francesca…
Gilliard, Mills, Scarlett and Walker were taken to the Atlantic County jail.
Bailey was charged with two counts of possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone and contempt of court.
Barrett was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Blackwell was charged with contempt of court.
Calareso-Hodges was charged with possession of CDS.
ATLANTIC CITY — A man jumped to his death Tuesday from an upper-level floor of the Claridge …
Lombardi was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Phillips was charged with possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute and possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone.
Bailey, Barrett, Blackwell, Calareso-Hodges, Lombardi and Phillips were released on summonses.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.