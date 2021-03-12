Drug bust at Atlantic City's Madison Hotel leads to 10 arrests

Gilliard was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, three counts of possession with intent to distribute, three counts of possession of a weapon while committing a drug offense, three counts possession of hollow-point ammunition, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone and money laundering.

Mills was charged with three counts of possession of CDS, three counts of possession with intent to distribute, three counts of possession of a weapon while committing a drug offense, three counts of possession of hollow-point ammunition, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone and money laundering.

Scarlett was charged with seven counts of possession of CDS, seven counts of possession with intent to distribute, three counts of possession of a weapon while committing a drug offense, three counts of possession of hollow-point ammunition, two counts of possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone and money laundering.

Walker was charged with two counts each of possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute and possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone.

Gilliard, Mills, Scarlett and Walker were taken to the Atlantic County jail.