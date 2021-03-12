 Skip to main content
Drug bust at Atlantic City's Madison Hotel leads to 10 arrests
Atlantic City Police Department

Atlantic City Police Department.

 DAVID DANZIS/Staff Writer

ATLANTIC CITY — Officers arrested 10 people and shot a dog during a drug bust Thursday at the Madison Hotel, police said Friday.

Authorities with the Drug Enforcement Administration, Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and the Atlantic City Police Department executed search warrants for six apartments in the hotel and recovered three handguns, 1,050 bags of heroin, 3 pounds of ecstasy, more than 7 pounds of methamphetamine, an ounce and a half of cocaine and nearly $14,000 in cash, police said in a news release.

Authorities additionally called in the city fire marshal after observing multiple hazards, including fire exit doors being chained and padlocked shut, police said. Additionally, a first-floor stairwell was locked from the outside.

A member of the Atlantic City SWAT Team also shot a dog that charged other officers during the investigation, police said.

"The Madison Hotel is a significant nuisance located within the heart of Atlantic City’s Tourism District," Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said in the release. "In the past three years, there have been two homicides at this location. We will not permit drug dealers to set up shop, peddle poison and otherwise interfere with the quality of life of our residents and tourists."

Officers arrested Alicia Gilliard, 34, of Atlantic City; Akeem Mills, 28, of Mays Landing; Malita Scarlett, 30, of Camden; Evrod Walker, 39, of Atlantic City; Anthony Bailey, 46, Atlantic City; Tyler Barrett, 28, of Atlantic City; Tracy Blackwell, 38, of Atlantic City; Shane Calareso-Hodges, 34, of Absecon; Michael Lombardi, 56, of Atlantic City; and Rasheed Phillips, 31, of Atlantic City.

Gilliard was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, three counts of possession with intent to distribute, three counts of possession of a weapon while committing a drug offense, three counts possession of hollow-point ammunition, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone and money laundering.

Mills was charged with three counts of possession of CDS, three counts of possession with intent to distribute, three counts of possession of a weapon while committing a drug offense, three counts of possession of hollow-point ammunition, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone and money laundering.

Scarlett was charged with seven counts of possession of CDS, seven counts of possession with intent to distribute, three counts of possession of a weapon while committing a drug offense, three counts of possession of hollow-point ammunition, two counts of possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone and money laundering.

Walker was charged with two counts each of possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute and possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone.

Gilliard, Mills, Scarlett and Walker were taken to the Atlantic County jail.

Bailey was charged with two counts of possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone and contempt of court.

Barrett was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Blackwell was charged with contempt of court.

Calareso-Hodges was charged with possession of CDS.

Lombardi was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Phillips was charged with possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute and possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone.

Bailey, Barrett, Blackwell, Calareso-Hodges, Lombardi and Phillips were released on summonses.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

