Driving instructor from Egg Harbor Township accused of inappropriately touching teen girl

ABSECON — Police arrested a driving instructor from Egg Harbor Township on Thursday after he was accused of inappropriately touching a 16-year-old girl during a lesson.

Jay Vyas, 69, an instructor for Mainstream Driving School in Absecon, was charged with criminal sexual contact, endangering the welfare of a child and harassment. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail pending a detention hearing.

No one answered at Mainstream Driving School on Friday afternoon.

Police are still investigating. Anyone with additional information can call police at 609-641-0667, Atlantic County Crime Stoppers at 800-658-TIPS (8477), or text TIPCOP plus your tip to 274637 (CRIMES).

— Selena Vazquez

