Driving instructor from Egg Harbor Township accused of inappropriately touching teen girl

ABSECON — Police arrested a driving instructor from Egg Harbor Township on Thursday after he was accused of inappropriately touching a 16-year-old girl during a lesson.
Jay Vyas, 69, an instructor for Mainstream Driving School in Absecon, was charged with criminal sexual contact, endangering the welfare of a child and harassment. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail pending a detention hearing.
No one answered at Mainstream Driving School on Friday afternoon.
Police are still investigating. Anyone with additional information can call police at 609-641-0667, Atlantic County Crime Stoppers at 800-658-TIPS (8477), or text TIPCOP plus your tip to 274637 (CRIMES).
— Selena Vazquez
