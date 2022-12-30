Driver sought in Upper Township crash that killed pedestrian

UPPER TOWNSHIP — State Police are looking for a vehicle wanted in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian Thursday.

At 6:28 p.m., a vehicle was traveling north on Stagecoach Road near Brewhaus Lane when it struck the pedestrian, State Police said.

State Police did not identify the pedestrian.

Witnesses told State Police they saw a silver or gray SUV with one or two "OC" bumper stickers leaving the scene.

The man driving it was said to be white and in his 50s, with short gray/brown, balding hair and glasses, State Police said. He additionally was described as between 5 feet, 10 inches and 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 220-250 pounds.

Anyone with additional information can call State Police at 609-861-5698 or 609-561-1800, ext. 3252.