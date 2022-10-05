Driver sentenced for fatal 2021 pedestrian crash

MAYS LANDING — An intoxicated driver who ran a red light on the Black Horse Pike and fatally struck a man in a crosswalk last year will spend 13 years in prison, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday.

Michael Doyle, 32, of Pleasantville, had another adult and 2-year-old in his Honda CRV when he hit 33-year-old Anthony Swenzy crossing the intersection of the Black Horse Pike and English Creek Avenue in Egg Harbor Township.

Doyle then struck a 2021 Chevrolet van, driven by Joseph Avellino, of Egg Harbor Township.

The crash happened around 8:27 a.m. on Sept. 21, 2021.

Doyle must serve 85% of his sentence, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Doyle was charged with vehicular manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child.

Toxicology tests found Doyle to be under the influence of several drugs, including fentanyl, morphine, alprazolam, methadone, codeine and THC.

Swezeny was described by family as a “Gentle Giant,” who loved music, enjoyed friends and family and was known as the “Magic Man” at the local Outback Steakhouse, the Prosecutor's Office said.

"An accident that takes a person’s life is a tragedy and, in this case, a tragedy that could have been avoided if the defendant did not get behind the wheel of a motor vehicle," Atlantic County Prosecutor Reynolds said in Wednesday's release. "Nothing will bring back the victim, but we will continue to work to deter others from making this same mistake and continue to protect our citizens of Atlantic County."