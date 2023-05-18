ABSECON — A Stafford Township man was arrested Wednesday in a carjacking outside Home Depot, police said.
Officers were called to the hardware store on the White Horse Pike for a reported assault. Trent L. Heinrichs, 19, had entered a car in the store's parking lot, police said Thursday in a news release. The driver and Heinrichs began fighting.
During the fight, Heinrichs briefly gained control of the car, police said. The driver suffered minor injuries but refused medical attention.
Heinrichs is charged with carjacking, aggravated assault, aggravated assault on police, obstruction and resisting arrest. He was taken to the Atlantic County jail.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.