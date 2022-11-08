 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Driver in Atlantic City Expressway crash was intoxicated, State Police say

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A Pleasantville man was intoxicated when he rear-ended a car on the Atlantic City Expressway early Monday morning, State Police said.

At 1:09 a.m., Ricky Duran, 27, was in a Mazda westbound when the vehicle hit a Honda minivan that was carrying three people and traveling in the same direction, State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said Tuesday. Duran's car then struck a nearby guardrail.

Two of the minivan's occupants sustained minor injuries and were taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus in Galloway Township. The third suffered moderate injuries and was taken to AtlantiCare's City Campus, Curry said.

Duran was charged with driving while intoxicated. He declined medical attention, Curry said.

The crash was still being investigated Tuesday.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

