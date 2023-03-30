GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A driver who fled a motor vehicle stop was arrested in front of a nearby elementary school, police said Thursday.
About 8:35 a.m., police pulled over a car along Reeds Road and Seminole Drive. After initial contact, the unnamed female driver fled the scene before being apprehended in the Reeds Road Elementary School drop-off area, police said in a news release.
Police said no students or faculty were involved in the incident.
"Though it is never our intention to have an incident enter onto school property during school hours, this incident unfortunately did. The matter was handled as quickly as possible, as to minimize the impact on the students present at the time," police said.
There were no details on the charges against the driver.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.