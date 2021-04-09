Driver discards 7 dead puppies on highway ramp, police say

VINELAND — The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office is looking to identify a motorist who discarded seven dead puppies on an entrance ramp to Route 55.
At 9:44 a.m. Wednesday, the county Sheriff’s Office received a report of dead puppies on the entrance ramp, authorities said in a statement.
Members of the Sheriff’s Office, Prosecutor’s Office and Vineland police responded to the scene. Vineland Animal Control collected the puppies.
Authorities believe whoever was responsible for discarding the puppies would have traveled east toward Vineland on Sherman Avenue and entered the Route 55 southbound entrance.
“Someone in the community is aware that an individual had a litter of puppies that suddenly disappeared,” Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in a statement. “We are asking the public to give us information that will lead to identification of the person responsible for discarding these puppies in this irresponsible manner.”
Information can be forwarded to Sheriff’s Officer Elena Visconti at 856-451-4449 or Vineland police Officer Jonathan Ramos at 856-691-4111. Information can be shared anonymously at ccpo.tips.
— Ahmad Austin
