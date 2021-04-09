Driver discarded 7 dead puppies on highway ramp, police say

VINELAND — The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a motorist who discarded seven dead puppies, between the ages and 3- and 4-weeks-old, on the entrance ramp to State Route 55.

At 9:44 a.m. Wednesday, the County Sheriff's Department received a report of dead puppies on the entrance ramp, authorities said.

Members of the Sheriff's Department, Prosecutor's Office and Vineland Police Department responded to the scene. The City of Vineland Animal Control department also assistance at the scene and collected the puppies.

As a result of the investigation, police believe whoever was responsibility for discarding the puppies would have traveled east toward Vineland on Sherman Avenue and entered the Route 55 southbound entrance.

"Someone in the community is aware that an individual had a litter of puppies that suddenly disappeared," County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in a statement. "We are asking the public to give us information that will lead to identification of the person responsible for discarding these puppies in this irresponsible manner."

Any information can be forwarded to the Officer E. Visconti of the Cumberland County Sherriff’s Office at 856-451-4449 or Officer J. Ramos of the Vineland Police Department at 856-691-4111. Anyone wishing to share information anonymously may do so by typing CCPO.TIPS in their search engine.

