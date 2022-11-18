Driver charged with DWI after crashing into Ocean City bulkhead

OCEAN CITY — A visitor from Georgia was found to have been driving under the influence when they crashed their minivan into a bayside bulkhead Thursday.

Dulce Crane, 56, of Richmond Hill, was charged with driving while intoxicated and cited for other traffic violations, city spokesperson Doug Bergen said Friday.

Multiple callers reported an erratic driver to police at 4:16 p.m., Bergen said. Crane's Nissan Quest hit a fire hydrant and took out a section of a nearby fence before hitting the bulkhead on West 10th Street.

The vehicle was towed from the site with heavy damage, Bergen said. Crane was eventually released from custody.

No injuries were reported.

A concrete ramp at the bulkhead also suffered minor damage, Bergen said.