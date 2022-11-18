Driver charged with DWI after crashing into a bulkhead in Ocean City

Philip Orton is a Research Associate Professor of Ocean Engineering at Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, NJ. His research interests include estuary and coastal ocean physics, storm surges and sea level rise, urban flood adaptation, air-sea interaction, urban and coastal atmospheric science, and computational ocean and atmosphere modeling. On the 10 year anniversary of Hurricane Sandy, he discusses the factors that made it such a destructive storm in New York City; primarily the path it took and the timing of high tides. He describes how the region was completely unprepared for a storm of this magnitude, how climate change and rising sea levels contributed to the damage, and how its very hard to predict sea levels rise and its effects going forward. He also describes how government supported flood insurance for people living in flood plains contributes to the devastation of storms.
OCEAN CITY — A visitor from Georgia was found to have been driving under the influence when they crashed their car into a bayside bulkhead on Thursday. Dulce Crane, 56, of Richmond Hill, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and was also cited for other traffic violations, city spokesperson Doug Bergen said on Friday. Multiple callers reported an erratic driver to police at 4:16 p.m., Bergen said. Crane's car, a Nissan Quest, hit a fire hydrant and took out a section of a nearby fence before hitting the bulkhead on West 10th Street.
The vehicle was towed from the site with heavy damage, Bergen said.
Crane was eventually released from custody, Bergen said. Bergen did not say if Crane or bystanders were injured by the crash.
