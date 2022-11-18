Driver charged with DWI after crashing into a bulkhead in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY — A visitor from Georgia was found to have been driving under the influence when they crashed their car into a bayside bulkhead on Thursday.

Dulce Crane, 56, of Richmond Hill, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and was also cited for other traffic violations, city spokesperson Doug Bergen said on Friday.

Multiple callers reported an erratic driver to police at 4:16 p.m., Bergen said.

Crane's car, a Nissan Quest, hit a fire hydrant and took out a section of a nearby fence before hitting the bulkhead on West 10th Street.

The vehicle was towed from the site with heavy damage, Bergen said.

Crane was eventually released from custody, Bergen said.

Bergen did not say if Crane or bystanders were injured by the crash.