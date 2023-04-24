HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A Ventnor man was charged with driving while intoxicated after his car crashed into another vehicle at a toll plaza on the Atlantic City Expressway on Sunday afternoon.
Victor Maene II, 69, was westbound on the Expressway near the Great Egg Harbor Toll Plaza when his car collided with a Honda CRV at approximately 5:48 p.m., State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said on Monday.
Both Maene and the driver of the Honda's sustained non-life-threatening injuries from the crash.
Meane was arrested, charged with driving under the influence and was given several other motor vehicle summonses, Curry said.
No other information was available on Monday.
The crash remains under investigation.
