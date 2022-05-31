 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Driver charged in March crash that killed Bridgeton man

Carousel New Jersey news icon

A Camden County man was driving under the influence earlier this year when he caused a crash in Burlington County that killed a Bridgeton man, State Police said.

Regis A. Vitale Jr., 50, of Waterford Works, is charged with vehicular homicide, strict liability vehicular homicide, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was ordered under house arrest due to the severity of the injuries he sustained in the crash, State Police said.

The crash happened at 6:13 a.m. March 11 on Route 206 in Southampton Township. State Police and Burlington County Prosecutor's Office investigators determined Vitale was driving his GMC Silverado south on 206 when it crossed into the northbound lane near milepost 18.3 and struck Akers' Jeep Patriot, State Police said.

State Police performed lifesaving medical treatment on Vitale and Daryl "Skip" Akers, 62. Vitale was airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries, and Akers was pronounced dead at the scene, State Police said.

Vitale's vehicle had methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, THC and drug paraphernalia in it, State Police said. Vitale's toxicology report also found he was under the influence of methamphetamine and marijuana prior to the collision.

Akers was a senior public safety telecommunicator for the State Police and was on his way to work when the crash happened, State Police said previously.

Daryl 'Skip' Akers

Akers

 State Police, provided

