Driver charged in crash with golf cart during Wildwood car rally

WILDWOOD — The crowds and the cars are gone, but the repercussions continue from an unsanctioned car rally over the weekend, with charges announced Tuesday against a driver who lost control and slammed his car into a low-speed vehicle Saturday night.

A man was thrown from the vehicle, often described as a golf cart. He was airlifted to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City, and was listed in critical but stable condition Tuesday.

A separate accident in Wildwood connected with the rally left two dead Saturday, and local police struggled to control the chaos across multiple communities.

Eryk R. Wnek, 22, of Linden, Union County, has been charged with aggravated assault and assault by automobile in the golf cart crash, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland and Wildwood police Chief Robert Regalbuto said Tuesday in a news release.

Wnek was in Linden when he was arrested by Wildwood detectives, who returned him to Wildwood for processing. On Tuesday, he was in the Cape May County jail pending court proceedings.

Extensive video of the accident has been posted to various platforms, showing a BMW burning out from an intersection before clipping another car and losing control, then slamming into the golf cart. Investigators say Wnek was driving the 2020 BMW and declare him at fault in the crash, which took place a little before 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Rio Grande Avenue and Park Boulevard.

Additional charges likely in connection to car rally in Wildwood that turned deadly WILDWOOD — More charges are likely in connection to an unsanctioned car rally in Wildwood ov…

That was a few minutes before another crash on Burk Avenue, also connected to the H2oi car rally, that led to the deaths of a pedestrian and a passenger in another vehicle. The driver in that incident, Gerald J. White, of Pittsburgh, faces charges of death by automobile and leaving the scene of an accident, among other offenses.

Officials identified the driver of the golf cart as Erhan Bayram, 31, of Williamstown, Gloucester County. Jessica Klepacz was also in the vehicle, along with four juveniles who were not identified in the statement from Sutherland and Regalbuto. Klepacz and the juveniles were treated for injuries authorities said were not life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation, Sutherland said, and more charges may be filed.

Sutherland connected both crashes to the H2oi car rally that took place in Wildwood despite concerns from local officials. As police and elected officials have said, the event had no local permits or permissions.

Instead, participants clashed with police and used social media to organize pop-up gatherings even as officers from multiple departments sought to clear them out of business parking lots and other locations.

Police in Wildwood warned other visitors and residents to avoid several areas of town before shutting down the George Redding Bridge on Saturday night to try to control the situation.

Leading up to the event, local officials warned that reckless driving would not be tolerated. The event had taken place previously in Ocean City, Maryland, where prior years saw clashes with police and dangerous maneuvers.

This year, the H2oi rally moved to Wildwood, but the event spilled over into other communities and fueled calls for steps to prevent similar situations in the future.

“While local and state law enforcement agencies were aware of this unsanctioned event coming to our area, no one anticipated the sheer volume of cars arriving so suddenly from multiple states,” said Tim Donohue, mayor of neighboring Middle Township. “We can state that due to our best efforts, there were no serious injuries or major property damage in the township.”

In a Facebook post Monday, Donohue decried what he described as lawless mayhem that menaced area streets and killed two. In a statement made in collaboration with police Chief Christopher Leusner and the other Township Committee members, he said the township is participating in an ongoing investigation, along with other agencies and the county Prosecutor’s Office.

“The criminal element within these groups, from outside our county, with absolutely zero respect for the law or for the safety and welfare of our communities, must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The message must be loud and clear,” Donohue said.

Sutherland requested anyone with information regarding the rally contact his office at 609-465-1135 or cmcpo.tips.