Door left open for bringing Atlantic County Sheriff's Office into central municipal court

With less than two months until the Atlantic County central municipal court is scheduled to open, more than 60% of the county’s municipalities have declined to join the court — and even some of those that have agreed to join are starting to raise objections. The county, however, may be moving to address one of the chief concerns of municipal leaders.

County Executive Dennis Levinson told The Press of Atlantic City on Monday that the county was still in talks to hire the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office to provide security for the planned Central Municipal Court of Atlantic County.

In an email sent to The Press on Tuesday, Atlantic County spokesperson Linda Gilmore said the county would issue a news release about a security agreement for the central court once it was finalized. She said she expected that to occur Wednesday.

A message left with the Sheriff’s Office to confirm that negotiations were ongoing was not returned.

Municipal leaders have expressed alarm that the central court would hire a private firm consisting of retired New Jersey police officers and state troopers to provide security. While Levinson maintained the private firm was still capable of the job, he said the county would prefer to use the Sheriff’s Office.