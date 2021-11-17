Door left open for bringing Atlantic County Sheriff's Office into central municipal court

With less than two months until the Atlantic County central municipal court is scheduled to open, more than 60% of the county’s municipalities have declined to join the court — and even some of those that have agreed to join are starting to raise objections. The county, however, may be moving to address one of the chief concerns of municipal leaders.
County Executive Dennis Levinson told The Press of Atlantic City on Monday that the county was still in talks to hire the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office to provide security for the planned Central Municipal Court of Atlantic County.
In an email sent to The Press on Tuesday, Atlantic County spokesperson Linda Gilmore said the county would issue a news release about a security agreement for the central court once it was finalized. She said she expected that to occur Wednesday.
A message left with the Sheriff’s Office to confirm that negotiations were ongoing was not returned.
Municipal leaders have expressed alarm that the central court would hire a private firm consisting of retired New Jersey police officers and state troopers to provide security. While Levinson maintained the private firm was still capable of the job, he said the county would prefer to use the Sheriff’s Office.
The Central Municipal Court of Atlantic County would replace each participating municipality’s current court and handle all municipal-level litigation. Most of the 23 municipalities in Atlantic County currently use their own individual courts to adjudicate municipal-level legal matters.
The motivation for the consolidation of the municipal courts is to make services more efficient and achieve cost savings for participating municipalities. County projections based on 11 participating municipalities indicate the cost savings for individual municipal governments would total $1.4 million.
What separates the county and the Sheriff’s Office on a deal appears to be cost. County Counsel Jim Ferguson previously told The Press the services of the private firm would cost the county $393,000. The use of Sheriff’s Office staff, according to Ferguson, would cost more than twice that amount at $900,000.
Even among municipalities that have agreed to participate in the court, such as Galloway Township, some local leaders are expressing concern that the county is prioritizing its budget over security.
At the Nov. 9 Galloway Township Council meeting, former Mayor Don Purdy said the central court had “super, major problems.” Purdy said a private firm would not be able to resolve volatile domestic disputes that are adjudicated in municipal court. He was also concerned that private security agents would not have formal police powers, including the power to arrest people.
“At some point dollars and cents does not take over for public safety,” Purdy said.
Purdy said he was “all for consolidated services and shared services when it’s done correctly,” but he believes the county created the court haphazardly.
Mark Sandson, a retired Atlantic County Superior Court judge and advocate for the central court, disputed the job would require an extensive security effort. The vast majority of municipal-level cases were being handled virtually, he said, adding that only two of the 2,791 cases municipal courts in the county have handled in the past week were in-person trial cases.
Sandson said he did not believe a private security firm would be a liability. By his estimate, there are only about 10 arrests in municipal courts in the county each year.
Currently, nine municipalities have agreed to join the central court: Egg Harbor Township, Estell Manor, Galloway and Hamilton townships, Linwood, Northfield, Port Republic, Ventnor and Weymouth.
Officials from participating municipalities and nonparticipating municipalities have raised other concerns.
William Reynolds, who works as a prosecutor for several municipalities across Atlantic County, including Brigantine and Galloway, spoke at the Nov. 9 Galloway meeting about the court. Reynolds said he supported the idea of a central court but believed the county has rushed its creation and left stakeholders out of the process. He said the central court would not be familiar enough with the people it serves to deliver fair justice.
Reynolds said he would have wanted a feasibility study to be done on having a central court before it was implemented.
Sandson said the central court would strengthen due process, ensuring everyone in the county received the same standard of justice.
“Why would (municipalities) prefer home rule to substantial savings, particularly with a system of justice?” Sandson asked. “The theory of systems of justice is that it should be the same one, it should be the same everywhere for everyone.”
And as someone who used to preside over recovery court for people with drug addiction, Sandson argued the central court would be able to better connect litigants with mental-health services. Unlike most municipalities, he said, the county would be able to shoulder the costs of having social workers present at some sessions of the central court.
“In most municipal courts, there are no resources to deal with (drug addiction) issues and the same with mental health,” Sandson said. “If you have one consolidated court, you could have a lot more social services.”
Levinson said much of the local resistance to the central court was being driven by a desire to maintain home rule and the power to hire court staff.
“We’re trying to save your taxpayers money,” Levinson said. “There’s nothing sinister here.”
The eight-member Atlantic County Board of Commissioners passed an ordinance last Tuesday that officially created the central court by a vote of 6-1. Commissioner Ernest Coursey, an Atlantic City Democrat, was the sole no vote, while Commissioner Richard Dase, a Galloway Republican, abstained.
Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law in August authorizing a pilot program by which 10 counties in the state — five in North Jersey and five in South Jersey, including Atlantic County — could create their own central courts for municipal-level litigation. The Central Municipal Court of Atlantic County would be the first of its kind in the state.
